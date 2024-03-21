Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Virtual Property Expo

How does a highly successful real estate and home finance expo continue to help home seekers make their dream homes a reality - after the ‘brick and mortar’ edition is over? “That’s easy,” said Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI-MCHI Thane. “The ‘Home Utsav: Property 2024 Thane’ expo continues in a digital avatar, and it continues to help home seekers get their dream homes in Thane, making these a reality.”

On March 7, 2024, Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra, formally inaugurated the digital expo (www.credaimchi.com). He complimented the CREDAI-MCHI Thane President Jitendra Mehta for his far-sighted move, adding that home seekers will be able to make their dream home in Thane a reality as a result. Many home seekers who visited the expo, over the past few weeks, have been visiting project sites and making their dream homes a reality. These will be supplemented by visitors to the digital expo, said Jitendra Mehta. He defined the ‘Home Utsav: Property 2024 Thane’ expo as being a grand success by the statistics: 30,217 registrations; 217 bookings and Rs. 1250 crore in home loans sanctioned.

“The organising team from CREDAI-MCHI Thane worked hard and made the expo a grand success, but in the ultimate analysis, it is the city itself, which drew visitors to the expo. Post the event, we are witnessing home buying by those who attended the expo,” he said and added, “Those who missed the expo now can visit the digital expo, and make their dream home in Thane a reality.”