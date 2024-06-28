Maharashtra Budget: From Electricity Bill Waivers For Farmers To Free Cooking Gas Cylinders; Check Out The Key Highlights Here

Ahead of the upcoming state election in Maharashtra, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who also holds the Finance Portfolio, on Friday presented the State Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

The Budget, presented by the NCP chief in the Maharashtra Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session included several welfare schemes aimed at providing financial relief and support to women and farmers across the state.

1. Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

Pawar, while presenting the budget in the assembly said, 'We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. The scheme will be implemented from July 2024.'

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' offers a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women aged between 21 and 60 years.

Furthermore, the scheme is set to launch in July and is designed to empower women financially and support their families.

Moreover, the government has allocated a substantial Rs 46,000 crore annually for this initiative.

2. Bonuses for Crop and Milk Producers

The budget included additional support for farmers cultivating cotton and soybean, with a bonus of Rs 5,000 per hectare.

Moreover, milk-producing farmers will continue to receive a Rs 5 per litre bonus even after July 1, 2024.

3. Support for Farmers - Electricity Bill Waiver

The government has also announced a waiver of electricity bill dues for 44 lakh farmers in Maharashtra, in an effort to alleviate the financial burden of the farmers of India.

#WATCH | On state Budget announcements, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "The way Central govt empowered women, similarly, our state govt will bring a scheme-'Majhi Ladki Bahin' under which women will get Rs 1500 per month through DBT. We will give 3 free cylinders every year… pic.twitter.com/0n2iXQkNVE — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

4. Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana - Free Cooking Gas Cylinders

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana,' eligible families of five will receive three free cooking gas cylinders each year.

The scheme aims to reduce the cost of living for lower-income households and promote cleaner cooking alternatives.

5. Increased Compensation for Animal Attack Victims

Considering the risks faced by people in rural areas of the state, the government has increased the compensation for deaths resulting from animal attacks.

According to this, the next of kin will now receive Rs 25 lakh, up from the previous Rs 20 lakh, providing better financial security to affected families.

At the State Assembly, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar says, "We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. Scheme will be implemented from July 2024." pic.twitter.com/yUV0z3Pv7h — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

6. Other major announcement in the budget included

- A financial assistance of Rs 15,000 crore has been approved to complete pending irrigation projects and improve 155 canal projects.

- Fuel prices in the Mumbai region have been reduced. Diesel prices are down by Rs 2 per litre, and petrol prices have decreased by 65 paise per litre.

The tax on diesel has been reduced from 24 per cent to 21 per cent, and the tax on petrol from 26 per cent to 25 per cent, leading to these price cuts.