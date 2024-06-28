 Maharashtra Budget: Women To ₹1,500 A Month Allowance; 3 Free Cylinders For Family Of 5
Maharashtra Budget: Women To ₹1,500 A Month Allowance; 3 Free Cylinders For Family Of 5

Friday, June 28, 2024
article-image
Kunal Patil

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state Budget for 2024-25.

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said in his budget speech in the assembly that the scheme, "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", will be implemented from July, four months ahead of the state polls which are due in October.

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Expected To Announce Major Benefits For Farmers & Women in Revised Budget
An annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme, he said.

An annual budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore will be made for the scheme, he said.

Announcing another welfare scheme, the finance minister said an eligible family of five will get three cooking gas cylinders free every year under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana'

