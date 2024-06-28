Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Expected To Announce Major Benefits For Farmers & Women in Revised Budget

It is widely anticipated that state finance minister Ajit Pawar will announce some major benefits for farmers, women, SC/ST communities and minorities in the revised budget in the assembly.

In the first session of this calendar year, Pawar had presented vote-on-account proposals of about Rs6.70 lakh crore. With the Lok Sabha polls over, he will now present the revised budget aimed at achieving political goals in the upcoming state assembly election. The FPJ has learnt that Pawar may be presenting a special financial assistance scheme for women, broadly based on Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behan Yojana, under which economically weaker sections are given Rs1,000 every month through direct bank transfer.

It is learnt that in Maharashtra the amount perhaps would be higher. However, the question many are asking is whether it is too late for the BJP-led NDA to announce financial aid for farmers and women. One NCP leader and MLA close to Pawar told the FPJ that the FM instructed the state bureaucracy in June that such a financial scheme should be designed for women.

Apart from this he also asked officers to study if young women who are going through professional courses can be given grants. This would be applicable to students from families whose annual income is below Rs8 lakh. It is also expected that farmers would be given large financial aid.

The MLA, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said that in the NDA partners meeting with BJP central leadership some weeks ago, it was suggested that some special aid should be rolled out for the SC and ST communities.

State president of Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Jayant Patil, who held the finance portfolio in the past, targeted the government saying these schemes are being just recycled.

“The government does not have the funds for these schemes right now. They will propose something in the budget, then ask for funds from the Centre. When will all this materialise?” Patil asked.

If there is a delay in the implementation of the schemes announced by Ajit Pawar, the mere declaration would perhaps not result in political gains for the NDA alliance partners. Another issue being discussed is the question of who gets credit for the schemes.

In Madhya Pradesh, there is a single party rule so the incumbent chief minister could capitalise on the schemes, in Maharashtra where there is a three-party coalition, who gets the credit for the schemes and how does it convert into political gains is the big question NDA alliance partners face.

First fulfill previous promises: Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking with the media about the anticipated freebies, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “Can they really ensure the implementation of the schemes? They can announce anything they want but implementation will take months even if they sincerely work on it. My doubt is in the first place they are not sincere about it. They should first fulfil the promises given previously. What happened to crop insurance and farm debt waiver?”

Uddhav asked. Many insiders feel that some of the schemes may take several months to get implemented. Some programmes like providing direct fund transfers to bank accounts of poor women may happen quickly but schemes for farmers can take months before they see the light of day.