'40 MahaYuti MLAs Are Likely To Cross Over To Maha Vikas Aghadi In A Month': Maharashtra's Leader Of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar

Mumbai: After the Nationalist Congress Party-SP, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, of the Congress, on Monday claimed that at least 40 MLAs of the ruling MahaYuti are likely to cross over to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in a month.

Addressing media here, Wadettiwar said that "the legislators belonging to the MahaYuti constituents - the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party are ‘in touch’ with the Congress and the NCP-SP for making a ‘ghar-wapsi’ in the next one month or so."

Vijay Wadettiwar On His Remarks

He contended that after the Lok Sabha elections, when the MVA trumped with a total of 31 seats, there was huge unrest among the legislators of the two parties which had split in June 2022 and July 2023.

"After the LS elections and the subsequent developments, many of their MLAs are in contact with us and they want to come back ahead of the October Assembly elections," Wadettiwar claimed.

His statement came barely a couple of days after NCP-SP MLA Rohit R. Pawar had made a similar claim, that around 19-20 MLAs of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP want to return to the Sharad Pawar side. However, both the NCP and Shiv Sena leaders have asserted that their MLAs are with them and vehemently rejected the NCP-SP-Congress claims as arising out of frustration.