 Maharashtra Budget: Petrol To Be Cheaper By 65 paise, Diesel By ₹2.60 In Mumbai Region
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaharashtra Budget: Petrol To Be Cheaper By 65 paise, Diesel By ₹2.60 In Mumbai Region

Maharashtra Budget: Petrol To Be Cheaper By 65 paise, Diesel By ₹2.60 In Mumbai Region

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar during the presentation of the annual state budget.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

The Maharashtra government on Friday slashed the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel in the Mumbai metropolitan region, which will make petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre and diesel by Rs 2.60 per litre.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar during the presentation of the annual state budget.

The decision will be applicable only in the Mumbai metropolitan region, he said.

The decision will be applicable only in the Mumbai metropolitan region, he said. | Sourced

Read Also
Maharashtra Budget: Women To ₹1,500 A Month Allowance; 3 Free Cylinders For Family Of 5
article-image

The decision will be applicable only in the Mumbai metropolitan region, he said.

The move will cost the state exchequer Rs 200 crore, Pawar said.

Talking to reporters later, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "The VAT cut has been proposed in the budget. Once the budget is passed by the state legislative assembly and the council, the decision will come into effect from July 1

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Budget: From Electricity Bill Waivers For Farmers To Free Cooking Gas Cylinders; Check...

Maharashtra Budget: From Electricity Bill Waivers For Farmers To Free Cooking Gas Cylinders; Check...

Maharashtra Budget: Petrol To Be Cheaper By 65 paise, Diesel By ₹2.60 In Mumbai Region

Maharashtra Budget: Petrol To Be Cheaper By 65 paise, Diesel By ₹2.60 In Mumbai Region

Maharashtra Budget: Women To ₹1,500 A Month Allowance; 3 Free Cylinders For Family Of 5

Maharashtra Budget: Women To ₹1,500 A Month Allowance; 3 Free Cylinders For Family Of 5

RBI Looking Into New Global Standards Of Macroeconomic Data To Set Standards For India

RBI Looking Into New Global Standards Of Macroeconomic Data To Set Standards For India

Rimac Nevera: The Mighty Mediterranean Storm

Rimac Nevera: The Mighty Mediterranean Storm