Mahanagar Gas pledges Rs 2 crore to help India fight against coronavirus

The Mahanagar Gas Limited on Wednesday pledged it support towards fight against coronavirus outbreak.
According to reports, the Mahanagar Gas Limited has pledged Rs 2 crore to help India fight against COVID-19. The company has partnered with Annamrita Foundation in order to serve 1.2 lakh meals to around 8,000 people for the next 15 days. The company with help of Annamrita Foundation will distribute food in various pockets of Mumbai and to quarry and brick kiln workers in areas like Turbhe, Airoli and Dombivli.
In a statement, the company said that it has partnered with Don Bosco Development Society to provide for the immediate needs of 2,000 families. The company also aims at reaching out to 10,000 people from informal and unorganised sector including migrant workers. The Mahanagar Gas Limited will also provide one month ration of food items and hygiene kits for people living in various slums across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reported The Hindu Businessline.
The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,301 in the country on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 56, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,088, while 156 people were either cured or discharged and one migrated to another country, the ministry stated. The figure of 2,301 includes 55 foreign nationals.
