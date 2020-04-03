Mahanagar Gas pledges Rs 2 crore to help India fight against coronavirus

In a statement, the company said that it has partnered with Don Bosco Development Society to provide for the immediate needs of 2,000 families. The company also aims at reaching out to 10,000 people from informal and unorganised sector including migrant workers. The Mahanagar Gas Limited will also provide one month ration of food items and hygiene kits for people living in various slums across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reported The Hindu Businessline.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,301 in the country on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 56, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,088, while 156 people were either cured or discharged and one migrated to another country, the ministry stated. The figure of 2,301 includes 55 foreign nationals.