Magellanic Cloud Subsidiary Bags ₹6.25 Crore South Central Railway Order, To Execute Surveillance Project In 9 Months

Magellanic Cloud's wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has secured a ₹6.25 crore contract. |

Mumbai: Magellanic Cloud Limited has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 6.25 crore from the South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division. The contract is aimed at improving surveillance and security infrastructure across several railway stations ahead of the Godavari Pushkaram-2027 event.

Project Details

Under the contract, Provigil Surveillance will install advanced IP-based CCTV surveillance systems at KVR, GVN and Rajahmundry (RJY) railway stations. The work also includes replacing and upgrading Video Surveillance Systems (VSS) at several railway stations in the Vijayawada Division.

Apart from CCTV cameras, the company will deploy Network Video Recorders (NVRs), optical fibre connectivity, networking infrastructure, UPS systems, surge protection and other signalling and telecommunication equipment needed for the project.

Execution Timeline

The railway project is scheduled to be completed within nine months. After installation, the company will also carry out testing, commissioning, system integration and final handover of the surveillance systems to the railway authorities.

Company's View

Commenting on the order, Managing Director and Global CEO Joseph Sudheer Thumma said the contract reflects the growing confidence that government organisations have in the company's surveillance capabilities.

He added that the company has been witnessing strong order inflows from public sector organisations as demand for intelligent and reliable security infrastructure continues to increase. According to him, rising investments in railway modernisation and public safety will create more business opportunities in the coming years.

Business Impact

The latest order further strengthens Magellanic Cloud's presence in the railway surveillance and security segment. It also highlights the company's growing expertise in executing large-scale surveillance projects for Indian Railways using AI-enabled security technologies.

The company clarified that the contract is a domestic order, is not a related-party transaction, and none of its promoters or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.