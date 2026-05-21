Lux Industries Reports 7% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Profit Falls 8.7%

Lux Industries reported 7 percent growth in consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 869.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Lux Industries Ltd reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 869.1 crore in Q4 FY26, up 7 percent from Rs 814.0 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net profit declined 8.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 43.9 crore from Rs 48.1 crore. Profit before tax fell 14 percent to Rs 56.7 crore during the quarter.

Sequentially, the company posted a strong recovery from Q3 FY26, when revenue stood at Rs 670.0 crore and net profit was Rs 12.9 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose 30 percent while net profit increased 240 percent from Q3 FY26 levels.

Total expenses increased to Rs 827.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 654.1 crore in the previous quarter due to higher raw material, inventory and subcontracting costs. Finance costs also rose to Rs 11.0 crore from Rs 9.8 crore sequentially.

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Lux Industries recorded an exceptional item of Rs 6.1 crore during FY26 linked to labour code assessment and settlement of entry tax disputes. Tax expense during the quarter stood at Rs 9.4 crore.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company’s Vertical A business contributed Rs 398.7 crore to Q4 revenue, while Vertical B generated Rs 356.7 crore and Vertical C added Rs 117.7 crore.

Segment profit before tax for Vertical A stood at Rs 29.7 crore, while Vertical B reported Rs 23.9 crore.

Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 46.7 crore from Rs 38.1 crore a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 14.59 in Q4 FY26 against Rs 15.99 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 13 percent to Rs 2,915 crore from Rs 2,570 crore in FY25. Net profit declined 37 percent to Rs 103.8 crore compared with Rs 165.3 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit before tax fell to Rs 137.5 crore from Rs 220.7 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26.

The company also approved an in-principle proposal to demerge Vertical A and Vertical C businesses into separate wholly owned subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.