Lux Industries launches advertising campaign ‘Chehre Pe Muskaan’

Lux Industries Limited, largest innerwear manufacturers, has launched its new advertisement campaign film Chehre Pe Muskaan. The new campaign which has been conceived for the brand ‘Lux Cozi’ primarily highlights the ultimate comfort and luxury that Lux Cozi products offer to its consumers, which makes them so happy from inside that it is reflected on their faces.

Targeted at the male consumers with an age bracket of 18 to 30 years (Urban + Rural), the campaign stars Varun Dhawan as the lead cast who also happens to be the Brand Ambassador for Lux Cozi.

The Creative Agency of the Film is Ogilvy Mumbai, while the Director of the Film is Neha Kaul of Corcoise Films. As on today, the campaign is live across television, social media, outdoor, print and on ground channels.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux industries said, “We believe that Lux Cozi as a brand must be dynamic and in sync with how the consumer is moving. Today’s consumer for Lux Cozi is looking for a happy zone and we hope that this advertisement film will bring a smile on the faces of our consumers.”

Udit Todi, Executive Director, Lux industries commented, “Our research showed comfort and luxury were top most on their preference and hence an ideal combination to offer our target audiences. This commercial enunciates the brand's understanding of our TG's needs. ”

Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India commented, “The purpose of an undergarment is to make one feel cosy and comfortable. It is not to increase the sexual appeal or body display. The new Lux Cozi film featuring Varun Dhawan achieves the purpose with dignity and grace. A film that no one will feel uncomfortable watching with the family."

Neha Kaul, Director, Corcoise Films, stated, “Filming with the bundle of energy – Varun Dhawan was a sheer delight. Discussions and jamming sessions with Varun were a great value-add and I am super delighted with the film.”

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:08 PM IST