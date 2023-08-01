Lupin Receives Approval From USFDA for Turqoz | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Tuesday announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Turqoz® (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP) 0.3 mg/0.03 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Lo/Ovral-28 (Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets) 0.3 mg/0.03 mg of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India.

Norgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets USP (RLD Lo/Ovral-28) had an estimated annual sale of USD 34 million in the U.S.



The shares of Lupin Limited at 3:22 pm IST were at ₹987.30, up by 0.19 percent.

