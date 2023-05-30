Lupin partners with Enzene Biosciences to launch Cetuximab in India | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced a strategic collaboration with Enzene Biosciences to launch Cetuximab in India, the first biosimilar developed for Cetuximab, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding therapeutic options and fostering innovation in the critical area of treatment of head and neck cancer. Cetuximab has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its effectiveness in treating head and neck cancer, particularly Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN), making it a crucial solution for patients with recurrent locoregional or metastatic conditions. Cetuximab is available as a 100mg vial.

Head and neck cancer presents a significant public health challenge in India, with a staggering annual incidence of over 100,000 new cases. This malignancy affects critical regions of the head and neck, including the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, and sinuses. The disease is often diagnosed at advanced stages, making effective treatment increasingly challenging. As a result, head and neck cancer carries a substantial burden, leading to significant difficulties in providing effective treatment and resulting in high mortality rates.

“The launch of first biosimilar Cetuximab reflects our steadfast dedication to improving access to solutions and enhancing patient outcomes. Through this collaboration, we empower healthcare professionals with a transformative and affordable solution that holds the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of those facing this challenging disease,” said Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin.

