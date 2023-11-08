Lupin Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection In The United States | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) ton Wednesday announced the launch of Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials, after Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin Steriles Limited (Caplin) received an approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA), the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Rocuronium Bromide Injection

Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials is the generic version of Zemuron® Injection, 50 mg/5 mL and 100 mg/10 mL of Organon USA Inc. and is indicated for inpatients and outpatients as an adjunct to general anesthesia to facilitate both rapid sequence and routine tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

Rocuronium Bromide Injection (RLD: Zemuron®) had estimated annual sales of USD 54 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT August 2023).

Lupin Limited shares

The shares of Lupin Limited on Wednesday at 11:17 am IST were at Rs 1,220.15, up by 2.56 percent.

