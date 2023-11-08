 Lupin Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection In The United States
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLupin Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection In The United States

Lupin Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection In The United States

The shares of Lupin Limited on Wednesday at 11:17 am IST were at Rs 1,220.15, up by 2.56 percent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Lupin Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection In The United States | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) ton Wednesday announced the launch of Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials, after Lupin’s alliance partner Caplin Steriles Limited (Caplin) received an approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA), the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Rocuronium Bromide Injection

Rocuronium Bromide Injection, 50 mg/5 mL (10 mg/mL) and 100 mg/10 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials is the generic version of Zemuron® Injection, 50 mg/5 mL and 100 mg/10 mL of Organon USA Inc. and is indicated for inpatients and outpatients as an adjunct to general anesthesia to facilitate both rapid sequence and routine tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

Rocuronium Bromide Injection (RLD: Zemuron®) had estimated annual sales of USD 54 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT August 2023).

Lupin Limited shares

The shares of Lupin Limited on Wednesday at 11:17 am IST were at Rs 1,220.15, up by 2.56 percent.

Read Also
Lupin Receives Tentative Approval From USFDA For Canagliflozin And Metformin Hydrochloride...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lupin Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection In The United States

Lupin Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection In The United States

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: CAMS Net Profit Rises To ₹83.78 Cr; Hawkins Cookers Net Profit Jumps To...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: CAMS Net Profit Rises To ₹83.78 Cr; Hawkins Cookers Net Profit Jumps To...

US International Development Finance Corporation To Fund CWIT, Adani’s JV In Sri Lanka, For USD...

US International Development Finance Corporation To Fund CWIT, Adani’s JV In Sri Lanka, For USD...

Rupee Rises 4 Paise To 83.23 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Rises 4 Paise To 83.23 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

IRCTC Reports Record Profits In Q2 FY 2023-24, Declares Interim Dividend Of 125%

IRCTC Reports Record Profits In Q2 FY 2023-24, Declares Interim Dividend Of 125%