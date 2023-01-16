e-Paper Get App
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drugs to treat HIV infection

The tentative approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration is for the abbreviated new drug application of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets of strength 50 mg/25 mg

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drugs to treat HIV infection | Image: Lupin (Representative)
Pharmaceutical firm Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets used in treatment of HIV infection, in an exchange filing.

The tentative approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets of strength 50 mg/25 mg, Lupin said in the filing.

The Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine tablets, 50 mg/25 mg had estimated annual sales of USD 666 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.

article-image

