e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZydus Lifesciences arm gets USFDA tentative nod for Levomilnacipran capsule

Zydus Lifesciences arm gets USFDA tentative nod for Levomilnacipran capsule

The drug is a generic version of Fetzima capsules. Levomilnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor used to treat major depressive disorder in adults

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Zydus Lifesciences arm gets USFDA tentative nod for Levomilnacipran capsule | Image: Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (Representative)
Follow us on

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd's subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc, has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Levomilnacipran extended-release capsules in 20 mg, 40 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg strengths, the company said in an exchange filing.

The drug is a generic version of Fetzima capsules. Levomilnacipran is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor used to treat major depressive disorder in adults.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, India.

According to the research firm IQVIA, levomilnacipran tablets sold $85 million in the United States in the fiscal year ended September.

The group now has 341 approvals and has so far filed over 431 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04 (Apr-Mar).

Read Also
Aster DM Healthcare to buy Cantown Infra's stake for ₹152 mln
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Rupee gains 9 paise to 81.29 against dollar in early trade

Rupee gains 9 paise to 81.29 against dollar in early trade

Maruti Suzuki cars to get costlier by 1.1%

Maruti Suzuki cars to get costlier by 1.1%

Zydus Lifesciences arm gets USFDA tentative nod for Levomilnacipran capsule

Zydus Lifesciences arm gets USFDA tentative nod for Levomilnacipran capsule

Aster DM Healthcare to buy Cantown Infra's stake for ₹152 mln

Aster DM Healthcare to buy Cantown Infra's stake for ₹152 mln

Petrol, diesel prices, Jan 16: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Jan 16: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities