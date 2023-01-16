e-Paper Get App
Aster DM Healthcare to buy Cantown Infra's stake for ₹152 mln

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Aster DM Healthcare to buy Cantown Infra's stake for ₹152 mln rupees | Image: Aster DM Healthcare (Representative)
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd has agreed to buy 99.9% of Cantown Infra Developers LLP for ₹152 million, according to a press release from the company.

The acquisition, which involves only cash, is anticipated to be finished within a month.

According to the agreement, the business will use the land owned by Cantown Infra Developers to expand the Aster MIMS hospital in Kannur.

Aster DM Healthcare said the land, which lies next to the hospital boundary, is best suited to build more capacity and generate additional revenue.

The land is currently leased to the Aster MIMS hospital in Kannur as a parking facility, the company said.

