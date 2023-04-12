Lupin Diagnostics launches regional reference laboratory in Bengaluru to strengthen presence in South India | Image: Lupin Diagnostics (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited launched its new state-of-the-art Regional Reference Laboratory in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as part of the expansion of its diagnostics network, the company announced through an exchange filing. The new laboratory marks a significant step forward in Lupin Diagnostics' mission to provide accessible and affordable diagnostics and preventive healthcare services across India. The Regional Reference Laboratory complements the company's existing network of 25 laboratories and 410+ collection centers across India.

The new laboratory in Bengaluru is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and staffed by highly qualified clinical experts, enabling Lupin Diagnostics to deliver high-quality and reliable diagnostic services to patients and consumers across Bengaluru and neighboring cities.

In addition to routine and specialized tests, the laboratory offers a comprehensive range of diagnostics services, including molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, histopathology, immunology, routine biochemistry, among others. Lupin Diagnostics leverages state-of-the-art automation and streamlined processes to deliver highly accurate test results, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health.

“Ensuring that quality diagnostics are accessible and affordable for everyone in India is at the core of our mission,” says Ravindra Kumar, CEO of Lupin Diagnostics. “Accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective disease management, and we are committed to providing our patients with reliable, highquality diagnostic services. With our cutting-edge technology and personalized smart reports, patients and doctors can gain valuable insights into health trends and make informed decisions about treatment options,” he added.

Read Also Lupin receives approval from USFDA for Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets

Lupin Diagnostics provides an unparalleled range of diagnostic services to doctors, patients, and consumers. As a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, 2 of its laboratories have already achieved NABL accreditation. This milestone reinforces Lupin Diagnostics’ position as a trusted leader in the healthcare industry and prioritizes excellence in everything it does.