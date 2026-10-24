 Lumax Auto Technologies Q2 Profit Rises 50.44% To ₹116.67 Crore; Plans ₹150 Crore New Facility In Manesar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLumax Auto Technologies Q2 Profit Rises 50.44% To ₹116.67 Crore; Plans ₹150 Crore New Facility In Manesar

Lumax Auto Technologies Q2 Profit Rises 50.44% To ₹116.67 Crore; Plans ₹150 Crore New Facility In Manesar

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited announced a significant increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026, rising 50.44% year-on-year to ₹116.67 crore. Revenue from operations also saw substantial growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
Lumax Auto Technologies Q2 Profit Rises 50.44% To ₹116.67 Crore; Plans ₹150 Crore New Facility In Manesar
Lumax |

Mumbai: Lumax Auto Technologies Limited on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹116.67 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 50.44% increase from ₹77.55 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose by 34.54% to ₹1,555.51 crore, compared to ₹1,156.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Total consolidated income for the second quarter stood at ₹1,574.22 crore, up from ₹1,171.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated total expenses increased to ₹1,419.98 crore, compared to ₹1,067.61 crore year-on-year.

Read Also
Lumax Auto Tech Q4 Profit Surges 51%, Board Clears Full Ownership Of Lumax FAE And New Investment...
Lumax Auto Tech Q4 Profit Surges 51%, Board Clears Full Ownership Of Lumax FAE And New Investment...

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹15.48, an increase from ₹9.81 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Capital Outlay and Expansion

The company plans to set up a new mechatronics manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana, with a capital outlay of approximately ₹150 crore. This project is expected to cater to the demand for electronic components, including body control modules, from leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The capital expenditure will be financed through a combination of debt and internal accruals, with a projected peak annualised turnover of ₹500 crore post-commissioning. The project is scheduled for commissioning in two phases, starting in Q3 FY 2028.

Corporate Guarantees

The board approved providing a corporate guarantee, letter of comfort, or post-dated cheques to secure additional loans of up to ₹15 crore for Lumax Greenfuel Energy Solutions Private Limited (LGESPL), a subsidiary. Lumax Auto Technologies holds a 60% equity share capital in LGESPL.

Relocation of Manufacturing Facility

The company's manufacturing facility has been relocated from Plot No. 7-10, 23-25, Gat No. 53, Sahajapur, Aurangabad, to Plot No. B 14/2, MIDC Waluj, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The board noted this relocation.

Read Also
Lumax Completes 60% Stake Acquisition In Greenfuel Energy's Alternate Fuel Business For ₹153 Crore
Lumax Completes 60% Stake Acquisition In Greenfuel Energy's Alternate Fuel Business For ₹153 Crore

Exceptional Items

The company noted that the impact of the four Labour Codes, amounting to ₹14.50 crore, was disclosed as an exceptional item in the consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source