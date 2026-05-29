Lumax Auto Tech Q4 Profit Surges 51%, Board Clears Full Ownership Of Lumax FAE And New Investment Plans

Lumax Auto Technologies reported a strong March quarter with a 51 percent jump in net profit |

Mumbai: Auto components manufacturer Lumax Auto Technologies reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by higher sales and better operating efficiency.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹88.1 crore for the January-March quarter, up 51 percent from ₹58.4 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 25.1 percent year-on-year to ₹1,417 crore, compared with ₹1,133 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. The growth reflects healthy demand across its automotive component businesses and continued expansion in operations.

Operating Performance Improves

The company also reported an improvement in operating earnings during the quarter.

EBITDA, which measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, increased 29.7 percent to ₹203.2 crore from ₹156.7 crore a year ago.

EBITDA margin improved to 14.3 percent from 13.8 percent in the year-ago quarter, indicating better cost management and stronger profitability despite industry challenges.

The higher margins helped support the sharp increase in net profit during the quarter.

Board Recommends Final Dividend

As part of its annual results, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share for FY26.

The dividend proposal is subject to approval from shareholders at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.

Lumax FAE To Become Wholly Owned Subsidiary

In a significant strategic move, the board approved the acquisition of the remaining 15.97 percent stake in Lumax FAE Technologies Private Limited from existing shareholder Francisco Albero S.A.U. (FAE).

Once the transaction is completed, Lumax FAE Technologies will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lumax Auto Technologies. The move is expected to give the company greater control over operations and future business decisions.

Fresh Investment Approved

The board also approved an investment of up to ₹3 crore in Lumax Yokowo Technologies Private Limited through subscription to additional equity shares.

The investment is aimed at supporting the subsidiary’s growth and strengthening its business operations.

Ahead of the results announcement, shares of Lumax Auto Technologies ended 3.39 percent higher at ₹1,724.70 on the NSE, gaining ₹56.60 during Friday’s trading session.