AU Small Finance Bank Reports 53% Q2 FY27 Profit Rise, Deposits Grow 28.6% As Asset Quality Improves

AU Small Finance Bank |

Mumbai: AU Small Finance Bank Limited announced on Thursday that its profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹858 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2027, up from ₹561 crore in Q2 FY26. The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,820 crore.

Q2 FY27 Performance

Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q2 FY27 improved by 33 basis points year-on-year to 5.8 per cent from 5.5 per cent in Q2 FY26. Core other income grew by 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹736 crore, compared to ₹634 crore in Q2 FY26, driven by fees from credit cards and transaction banking.

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Balance Sheet Growth

Total deposits grew 28.6 per cent year-on-year and 8.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,70,460 crore. CASA deposits increased by 29.1 per cent year-on-year and 10.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹50,289 crore, with the CASA ratio standing at 29.5 per cent.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Gross loan portfolio (GLP) stood at ₹1,53,769 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 25.1 per cent. Gross advances were ₹1,50,291 crore, up 27.9 per cent year-on-year. The Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio improved by 42 basis points year-on-year to 1.99 per cent, while the Net Non-Performing Asset (NNPA) ratio improved by 7 basis points to 0.81 per cent.

H1 FY27 Highlights

For the first half of FY27, Net Interest Income (NII) grew 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,516 crore. The bank's Core Pre-Provisioning Operating Profit (PPoP) for H1 FY27 grew 36 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,906 crore. PAT for H1 FY27 rose 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,654 crore.

Credit Rating Upgrade

ICRA Ratings upgraded the bank’s long-term credit rating outlook to 'Positive' from 'Stable', reaffirming its 'AA' long-term rating. The fixed deposit programme is rated AA+/Stable by CRISIL Ratings.

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