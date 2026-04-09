Haryana: 2 IAS Officers Suspended In ₹590 Cr IDFC First-AU Small Finance Bank Scam

2 IAS Officers Suspended In ₹590 Cr IDFC First-AU Small Finance Bank Scam |

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday suspended two IAS officers, Ram Kumar Singh and Pardeep Kumar, for their alleged role in the Rs 590 crore IDFC First and AU Small Finance Bank scam.

While Singh is a 2012 batch IAS officer, Kumar is 2011 batch IAS officer. Singh was recently reassigned as the municipal commissioner, Panchkula and was currently serving as the special secretary in the revenue and disaster management department. Kumar was director, Haryana tourism, after being transferred from state pollution control board in November, last year. The headquarters of both officers will be at the office of chief secretary, Chandigarh, during their suspension.

ABOUT 15 HELD SO FAR

It may be recalled that about 15 persons, including some former and serving bank officials and private individuals, have been arrested since the case came to light in February, this year. Subsequently, the funds were returned to the state government by the banks.

Even though, the Haryana government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Rs 590 crore fraud, the case is being investigated by the state vigilance, anti-corruption bureau and the enforcement directorate.

According to information, the funds deposited by various departments of the state government in these two banks, named above, were allegedly misappropriated in collusion by accused who included some former and serving employees of the banks, officials of the state government, besides some private individuals.

The funds which were meant to be placed in the fixed deposits, were allegedly diverted by the accused bank, government employees and private individuals for personal financial gains. The accused in collusion allegedly created fake firms and companies and diverted government funds into multiple accounts, sources said.