LTIMindtree Enters The NIFTY 50 Index

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) has included LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, in its coveted NIFTY 50 index, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

LTIMindtree was formed after the merger of L&T Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree and commenced trading on the Indian stock market under its new name in December 2022.

Since the merger, the company has rapidly consolidated its position to be a leading player and achieve this significant milestone in its growth journey.

About NIFTY 50

The NIFTY 50 is the flagship index on the NSE. Its indices are computed using a float-adjusted and market capitalization-weighted method. In this method, the index level indicates the aggregate market value of stocks present in the index in a specific base period.

“LTIMindtree plays a crucial role in the technologyled growth ambition of L&T Group, and we are thrilled to celebrate our inclusion in the NIFTY 50 index. The merger of LTI and Mindtree was driven by our vision to create a stronger, large-scale player with diversified portfolio of services and skills. LTIMindtree has showcased consistent growth and turned that vision into reality, while staying true to our goal of ‘Getting to the Future, Faster, Together,” said S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), and Vice-Chairman, LTIMindtree.

"We are proud of LTIMindtree’s inclusion in the NIFTY 50 index and grateful to our people, partners, investors, and shareholders for their trust in us. Our stable performance reflects our commitment to delivering value to them,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at LTIMindtree.

LTIMindtree’s inclusion in this index follows the recent development of both CRISIL and India Ratings reaffirming LTIMindtree’s long-term rating as AAA / Stable. This rating also showcases the company’s strong business fundamentals and healthy performance supported by a steadily growing deal pipeline, diversified service offerings across multiple verticals, and an increasing share of digital revenues.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies.

As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world.

Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

LTIMindtree Shares

The shares of LTIMindtree on Thursday at 11:24 am IST were at ₹4,895.10, up by 1.64 percent.

