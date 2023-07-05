LTIMindtree Launches ‘V-Protect’ For Comprehensive Data Protection And Recovery | Image: LTIMindtree (Representative)

LTIMindtree V-Protect is a first-of-its-kind offering from LTIMindtree which provides data protection and seamless recovery for M365 workloads such as Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

The solution is designed to mitigate the effects of ransomware attacks, human errors, and data policy breaches to user and company data, as well as validate data compliance.

LTIMindtree partnership with Rubrik

With this solution, LTIMindtree deepens its partnership with Rubrik to deliver enhanced customer experience. LTIMindtree V-Protect combines Rubrik’s technology and training with LTIMindtree’s implementation support, professional services, governance, analytics and product penetration to deliver seamless and secure collaboration anywhere, anytime using Microsoft 365 applications.

“The rate of technological advancements and enablement have led to copious amounts of data being generated. Organizations that recognize they are at risk want to move swiftly and remain prepared when odds are stacked,” said Sivaramakrishnan Senthatty, Executive Vice President and Global Service Line Head of Cloud, IT Infrastructure & Cybersecurity Services at LTIMindtree.

“Ransomware and cyberattacks continue to be on the rise, underscoring the need for stringent data security and cyber resilience,” said Arun Dharmalingam, Vice President, International Channels, Alliances & GSIs at Rubrik.

TIMindtree’s V-Protect in combination with LTIMindtree VAULT mitigates the challenges associated with backup and recovery, guaranteeing end users a sense of security with respect to their data.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.

Read Also LTIMindtree To Replace HDFC In Nifty 50 Index From July 13