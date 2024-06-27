LTIMindtree A Scores Hat-Trick: Makes Gains For Third Straight Session As S N Subrahmanyan Takes Over

As the marquee Indian indices climbed the ladder of major records, tech companies played a major role in the surge. One of the companies that has made some significant gains is LTIMindtree. The tech company share prices jumped by over 4 per cent.

This development comes after a change of guard at the Mumbai-based IT company. the company's longtime head, AM Naik, stepped down from his position of chairman of the company. The baton now has been passed onto anotherLarsen & Toubro veteran, S N Subrahmanyan.

Nevertheless, the company shares have progressed in a better direction over the past month. The company gained 8.71 per cent or Rs 426.25. |

Read Also TCS Female Employee Jumps From 10th Floor In Indore, Dies

LTIMindtree Shares Jump

The company shares have made gains for the third straight trading session. The company shares gained 1.97 per cent or Rs 102.60.

The company has been on a recovery path; in the past six months, the company shares have lost over 15 per cent of their value.

Nevertheless, the company shares have progressed in a better direction over the past month. The company gained 8.71 per cent or Rs 426.25.

It is to be noted that other major tech stocks, as mentioned before have had a green day so far. Tech Mahindra shares jumped 1.71 per cent or Rs 24.15.

One of Tata group's biggest earners, Tata Consultancy Services, also made major gains. TCS gained 1.49 per cent or Rs 57.30, taking the cumulative value to Rs 3,913.15.

Bangalore-based Infosys listed at the NSE gained over 1.81 per cent or Rs 27.90, taking the overall value to Rs 1,568.60. |

Tech Stocks Make Gains

Bangalore-based Infosys listed at the NSE gained over 1.81 per cent or Rs 27.90, taking the overall value to Rs 1,568.60. Another Bangalore-based tehc giant Wipro also saw its shares prices jump 2.88 per cent or Rs 14.25, taking its value to Rs 509.45 per share.

The LTIMindtree reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,099.9 crore in Q4 earnings, dropping slightly, while its cumulative revenue stood at Rs 8,892 crore.

The Indian markets have scaled great heights in today's intraday trading, with both marquee indices, Sensex and Nifty touching life-highs.

At 15:03 IST, the LTIMindtree shares gained 4.05 per cent or Rs 209.50, to take the overall value of each individual share to Rs 5,387.00.