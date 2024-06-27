India's Most Valuable Brands of 2024: Tata, Infosys, And HDFC Lead the Way; Check Here For More Details | Representative Image

Tata Group, one of the well known conglomerate, has once again retained the title as most valuable brand in the latest rankings released by Brand Finance. The Group's brand value was pegged USD 28.6 billion, up 9 per cent driven by factors such as digitalisation, e-commerce, EV and electronics. The report also pointed out that Tata Group’s brand value highlights the first time an Indian brand is close to the USD 30-billion brand value .

Moreover, Tata group's strategic initiatives, including Indian Premier League sponsorships and expansion in retail with Westside and Tata Consumer Products, also refreshed business strategy of the group.

“Over the last triennium, the Tata Group has orchestrated a rigorous organisational refinement, wholeheartedly embracing digital transformation and cutting-edge technology across its manifold enterprises. Concurrently, its brand prominence has ascended meteorically, propelled by strategic Indian Premier League sponsorships, aeronautical rebranding endeavours and an expansive footprint bolstered by the flourishing retail domains of Westside and Tata Consumer products,” said Savio D’Souza, Senior Director, Brand Finance in a statement.

Take a look at other valuable brands of 2024

- Infosys

Infosys secured the second position as the most valuable Indian brand, with a brand value of USD 14.2 billion, marking a 9 per cent increase.

- HDFC Group

HDFC Group made a leap to the third spot, driven by its merger with HDFC Ltd. The merger boosted HDFC's brand value by 38 per cent, reaching USD 10.4 billion.

LIC Group secured the fourth position | Representative Image

- LIC Group and Reliance Industries

LIC Group secured the fourth position, while Reliance Industries came in fifth, completing the top five most valuable Indian brands.

Ajimon Francis, Managing Director, Brand Finance India, stated, “India is presenting itself as a differentiated leader of the “Global South” by setting the narrative of “development, self-reliance and autonomy”. India is today a vital cog in global geo-politics, both with its hard and soft power. Brand Bharat is blooming. In the past year, India has become one of the most viable destinations for manufacturing, engineering services, knowledge hub for R&D and continues to be the flagbearer of IT services globally.”

- Banking Giants: SBI Group

The Banking giant SBI the second spot in the most valuable bank in India and clinched the sixth spot overall.

Airtel followed closely, ranking seventh. HCL Tech jumped from the tenth spot last year to eighth this year

New Entrants: Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra

Larsen & Toubro, a new entrant to the list, secured the ninth position and Mahindra rounded out the top ten.

Zetwerk: A Notable Debut

Zetwerk made a notable debut in the India 100 table, ranking as the second most valuable engineering brand with a brand value of USD 543 million. The company, established only six years ago, became a leader in manufacturing through its innovative, technology-enabled services and works in diverse sectors like renewables, defense, automotive, and core engineering. It secured the 64th most valuable Indian brand.

“This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the best-in-class proposition on cost, time, and quality for our customers, and our strategic investments in brand building,” said Amrit Acharya, co-founder and CEO of ZETWERK.

“It validates our dedication to innovation using technology, exceptional customer service, and the incredible talent we have on board,” he added.

Sectoral Growth

The telecom sector a significant 61 per cent growth in brand value, followed by banking (26 per cent) and the mining, iron, and steel sectors, which recorded about 16 per cent average growth.

Among the fastest-growing brands, Westside topped the charts with a 122 per cent growth in brand value, ahead of Motherson and Sonata Software.