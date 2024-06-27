Sweden's 7-Seat Wonder: Volvo EX90

By: Vikrant Durgale | June 27, 2024
The Volvo EX90 has future bi-directional charging capabilities and can travel up to 300 miles on a single charge without emitting any emissions from its exhaust.
Your EX90 has a set of highly configurable, high-definition displays that make driving easy and intuitive.
With easy access to your favorite apps and key features, the 14.5-inch tablet-style center display offers a clear, glossy summary of your journey.
Enjoy maximum legroom and ergonomic comfort with seven adult-sized seats that are easily adjustable.
You can quickly view the main driver information on a 9" driver display. Select from three modes: Map, Calm, and Surround.
Our highest level of standard safety is provided by a cutting-edge external and internal sensor set with lidar.
Modern radars and cameras assist in identifying possible threats both inside and outside the vehicle and offer additional assistance as needed.
Thanks For Reading!