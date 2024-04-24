New Aston Martin Vantage Hits the Market at Rs 3.99 Crore

Aston Martin Vantage |

Aston Martin has introduced the all-new Vantage in India, with a starting price of Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom, India). Recently unveiled globally just a few months ago, Aston Martin’s sport coupe has undergone significant changes to its exterior and interior. Notable updates include a revamped dashboard and a new software platform.

The new Aston Martin Vantage sports a strikingly aggressive look compared to its predecessor. Up front, it features a large grille that spans nearly the entire width of the bumper, complemented by new intakes at the edges. The bonnet boasts more pronounced character lines, while the headlamps are larger and rounder, sporting a fresh three-piece LED DRL signature. This design aligns it with the DB12 and draws some inspiration from the One-77 supercar.

Inside the Vantage, you will find a fresh cockpit layout inspired by the DB12, focusing on connectivity, engagement, and refinement. The previous Vantage faced criticism for its outdated Mercedes-based software and cluttered interior design. This updated software, first seen in the DB12 and now in the global DBX SUV, addresses these concerns.

The latest Vantage model steps away from its previous Mercedes connections and brings in a fresh, internally designed infotainment system. It boasts a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with customized software, which links to a specific smartphone application. Additionally, it offers features like 3D live mapping, wireless smartphone mirroring, and last-mile on-foot navigation.

Among the notable updates, the most significant is the substantial increase in power for the V8 engine, originally sourced from Mercedes-AMG. Although maintaining its 4.0-liter capacity and twin-turbo configuration, the engine now boasts an impressive output of 665bhp and 800Nm of torque. This enhancement enables the standard Vantage to match the speed of its predecessor, the outgoing V12 model, achieving a swift 0-100kph in just 3.4 seconds and reaching a top speed of 325kph. By comparison, the previous V8 variant produced 510bhp and 685Nm, took half a second longer for the 0-100kph acceleration, and had a top speed of 313kmph. Power is smoothly transmitted to the rear wheels through an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Aston Martin has not announced any intentions to make electric versions of the Vantage series. Yet, the V8 engine used in the Vantage is already found in Mercedes-AMG's initial plug-in hybrid models, like the recently introduced GT 63 S E Performance. This model has a similar size and shape to the Vantage. In terms of price, the Vantage competes with luxury cars such as the Bentley Continental GT and the Porsche 911 in India.