Speed And Style: Aston Martin's New Vantage Hits Indian Roads At ₹3.99 Crore

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | April 24, 2024
Aston Martin on April 23,2034 launched the new Vantage sports car in India at Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom).
It has a seating capacity of two people.
Standard features include 21-inch forged wheels, cast-iron brake discs, and an advanced vehicle dynamics control system.
The Vantage can accelerate from 0 to 96 km/h in 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of approximately 325 km/h.
The Vantage is equipped with an enhanced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.
Other features include 3D live mapping, last-mile on-foot navigation, wireless smartphone mirroring, adaptive dampers and so on.
The Vantage boasts a redesigned dashboard with a 10.25-inch infotainment system and intuitive physical buttons and switches
