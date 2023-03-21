L&T unit launches AI for decision-making with GPT-based narratives

According to an exchange filing, Fosfor, the Data Products Unit of LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced the latest release of its decision intelligence product, Lumin.

Enterprise leaders face significant challenges leveraging data analytics to identify trends, glean insights and make more effective, business-critical decisions.

The emergence of generative AI has created limitless opportunities to interrogate data and deliver actionable insights, such as changes in customer behavior over time that can enable enterprises to deliver more relevant and effective products and content.

Decision augmentation and interactivity are the core themes for Lumin’s latest release, making it easy for enterprises to accelerate decision making with minimum effort. With its new enhancements, Lumin identifies insights that have a joint relevance, like those observed in a framework or a process flow, and seamlessly supports the decision maker in their insights journey. This means anyone interacting with Lumin can easily navigate and get related answers to questions without having to think about them.

This AI-led insights journey is created using an ‘insight’ knowledge graph on top of ontology-based knowledge graph, making it a powerful way to freely interact and interrogate data. Lumin’s proprietary natural language model has been expanded to include OpenAI’s GPT models to automatically generate summarized narratives for business stories created on Lumin. With this integration, it is now possible to leverage the power of generative AI for analytics in a safe and secure manner with real business data. The attendees at the Gartner® Data and Analytics Summit will get the opportunity to experience these capabilities in-person at the Show Floor Showdown session on March 22nd at 10:30 am EDT.

This is the second year in a row that Fosfor’s Lumin will be exhibited at the Analytics and BI Show Floor session. The summit will address the most significant challenges that data analytics leaders face as they build the innovative and adaptable organizations of the future.

Ashish Rishi, Chief Product Officer at Fosfor, said, “We believe that the true power of data lies in the uncovering of hidden connections and associations that lead to insightful decision journeys. Lumin’s connected insights is yet another step towards augmenting and tailoring the analytics experience for ease and agility. Large language models like ChatGPT have opened up new opportunities for revolutionizing how we interact and converse with our data. With Lumin’s latest GPT-3 integration, businesses can take advantage of these generative AI models in an easy, secure and reliable manner without compromising on accuracy. We look forward to presenting Lumin’s brand new capabilities at the Gartner Show Floor Showdown where attendees will get a glimpse of the technology trends shaping the future of data and analytics.”

In addition to GPT-3 integration, Lumin also rolled out a host of other features including threshold-based alerts to identify business critical data deviations, personalized query suggestions for easier navigation and latest SDKs to integrate seamlessly with other BI applications.