L&T announces allotment of 72,347 shares | Image: Twitter (Representative)

Larsen and Toubro Limited has announced the allotment of 72,347 shares on 3rd February 2023 to those grantees who had exercised their options under the company’s Employee Stock Option Schemes, via an exchange filing.

The said shares will rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the company in all respects.