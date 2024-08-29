 L&T Semiconductor & C-DAC Sign Pact To Jointly Work On Indigenous Chip Technology
PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
article-image
Semiconductor | FPJ Library

L&T Semiconductor Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government-backed Centre for Development of Advanced Computing for jointly working to develop local chip technology and the ecosystem around it, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The MoU will focus on a comprehensive framework for collaborative research, development, and training initiatives, with an emphasis on the creation of Make-in-India Integrated Circuit (IC), System-on-Chip (SoC), and Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) solutions for automotive, industrial, and energy applications, the semiconductor company said.

MoU between L&T & C-DAC

"The signing of this MoU between L&T Semiconductor Technologies and C-DAC indicates the government's commitment to fostering public-private partnerships that drive innovation and economic growth," Ministry of Electronics and IT Group Coordinator, Sunit Verma, was quoted as saying in the statement.

This collaboration not only underscores the importance of indigenisation in the semiconductor sector but also paves the way for India to take a leadership role on the global stage, it said.

L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) is a fabless semiconductor company, meaning it does not own a chip production unit.

The strategic collaboration is to drive indigenisation efforts and harness the collective expertise of both organisations to accelerate innovation and technological advancements in areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

Powerful commercialisation programme

"This collaboration, led by LTSCT, will create a powerful commercialisation program for advanced technologies created by C-DAC in semiconductor design and development, embedded software, open-source OS, HPC, and power systems," LTSCT Chief Executive Sandeep Kumar said.

"C-DAC's deep pipeline of indigenous IPs, including the VEGA processor, application design, and FPGA validation, will be turned into global product opportunities by LTSCT," Kumar added.

