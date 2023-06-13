L&T Secures Contract For Its Hydrocarbon Business From An Overseas Client | Image: L&T (Representative)

The Hydrocarbon business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has secured an offshore project from a prestigious overseas client, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

The scope of work comprises Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Installation for new offshore structures.

Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon is executing several domestic and international offshore projects and is committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates by growing local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors, engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload.

