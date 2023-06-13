 L&T Secures Contract For Its Hydrocarbon Business From An Overseas Client
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessL&T Secures Contract For Its Hydrocarbon Business From An Overseas Client

L&T Secures Contract For Its Hydrocarbon Business From An Overseas Client

The scope of work comprises Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Installation for new offshore structures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
L&T Secures Contract For Its Hydrocarbon Business From An Overseas Client | Image: L&T (Representative)

The Hydrocarbon business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has secured an offshore project from a prestigious overseas client, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

The scope of work comprises Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Installation for new offshore structures.

Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTEH offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon is executing several domestic and international offshore projects and is committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates by growing local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors, engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload.

Read Also
L&T ropes in green energy stalwarts to form green energy council
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Happiest Minds Technologies A ‘Major Contender’ For Low-Code Application Development Services:...

Happiest Minds Technologies A ‘Major Contender’ For Low-Code Application Development Services:...

L&T Secures Contract For Its Hydrocarbon Business From An Overseas Client

L&T Secures Contract For Its Hydrocarbon Business From An Overseas Client

Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Rise 13.54% In May At 3,34,247 Units: SIAM

Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Rise 13.54% In May At 3,34,247 Units: SIAM

Bajaj Electricals Allots 26,315 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Bajaj Electricals Allots 26,315 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Jaipur

EaseMyTrip Opens Another Franchise Store In Jaipur