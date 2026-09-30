LT Foods Subsidiary Nature Bio Foods To Acquire 40.75% Stake In Leev.nu B.V. For ₹15.39 crore

LT Foods |

Mumbai: LT Foods Limited announced on Monday that its subsidiary, Nature Bio Foods B.V., Netherlands, will acquire an additional 40.75% equity stake in Leev.nu B.V. for an equity value of EUR 1.735 million (approximately ₹15.39 crore).

Acquisition Details

The acquisition will boost Nature Bio Foods' shareholding in Leev.nu B.V. from 30.00% to 70.75%, giving it majority control. The consideration for the acquisition is cash.

Strategic Rationale

LT Foods said the acquisition provides Nature Bio Foods with a diversified product portfolio. Leev.nu B.V.'s products are listed with key Dutch retailers.

Target Entity Profile

Leev.nu B.V., based in the Netherlands, specialises in healthy plant-based snacking products. The company's business includes lentil-based crackers and cakes.

Financial Overview of Leev.nu B.V.

Leev.nu B.V. reported a turnover of EUR 6 million (approximately ₹53.24 crore). Its turnover has remained stable over the last three years, and it has a presence in the Benelux retail market.

Execution Timeline

LT Foods expects to complete the acquisition by October 2026. No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for this transaction.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.