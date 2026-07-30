LT Foods Consolidated Net Profit Rises 35% To ₹183.45 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: LT Foods Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹183.45 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 35.23% increase compared to ₹135.67 crore in the preceding quarter (QoQ).

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of FY27 stood at ₹3,151.83 crore, up from ₹2,906.70 crore in the previous quarter. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹3,161.29 crore, compared to ₹2,937.64 crore in Q4 FY26.

Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹2,912.29 crore, a rise from ₹2,746.90 crore in the prior quarter. The cost of materials consumed increased to ₹1,637.86 crore from ₹2,030.59 crore (QoQ).

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹5.28, compared to ₹3.91 in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Diluted EPS also stood at ₹5.28.

Annual General Meeting

The company also announced that its 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, at 11:30 A.M (IST). The meeting will be conducted through Video Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means.

Board Meeting Details

The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 01:00 P.M. (IST) on 30 July 2026. The Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were approved during this meeting.

Legal Disclosure

The financial results include a disclosure regarding an insurance claim of ₹134.11 crore from a subsidiary, Daawat Foods Limited. This relates to a litigation concerning raw material loss due to fire in FY2015, which is currently under appeal at the Hon'ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.