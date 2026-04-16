LT Foods Appoints Ritesh Sud As CMO To Drive Brand-Led Growth Across India & Far East

LT Foods Limited has appointed Ritesh Sud as Chief Marketing Officer for India and the Far East, reinforcing its focus on brand-led growth and consumer-centric strategy. |

New Delhi: LT Foods is sharpening its marketing leadership as it pushes into the next phase of growth, betting on stronger branding and consumer engagement across key international markets.

Strategic Leadership Appointment

LT Foods Limited has appointed Ritesh Sud as Chief Marketing Officer for India and the Far East, marking a significant leadership addition aimed at strengthening its brand-led growth strategy. As outlined in the press release on page 2, Sud will provide strategic direction to reinforce market leadership and drive expansion across high-growth categories.

Expanding Brand Focus

In his new role, Sud will focus on building strong, differentiated, and scalable brands while enhancing brand equity. His mandate includes driving premiumisation, identifying new growth opportunities, and aligning brand strategies with measurable business outcomes. This approach reflects LT Foods’ ongoing transformation into a more consumer-centric organization.

Driving Marketing Innovation

The company expects Sud to lead innovation-led go-to-market strategies and improve marketing effectiveness across multiple consumer touchpoints. Working closely with leadership teams in India and the Far East, he will play a central role in translating strategic vision into execution. He will report directly to Ritesh Arora, CEO for the region.

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Experienced FMCG Leader

Sud brings over 20 years of experience in the FMCG sector, having worked on well-known brands such as Tata Tea, Himalayan, Happydent, Centre Fruit, and Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly. Prior to joining LT Foods, he served as Vice President (Marketing) at Tata Consumer Products, where he contributed to portfolio growth and led AI-driven marketing campaigns.

Growth Strategy Alignment

The appointment comes at a time when LT Foods is focusing on scaling its brands and expanding its global footprint. Management indicated that Sud’s expertise in building purpose-led and digital-first brands will help accelerate growth across categories and strengthen marketing capabilities in key markets.

Global Business Context

LT Foods operates in over 80 countries and has a strong presence in specialty rice and rice-based foods. The company reported consolidated revenue of around Rs 8,773 crore as of FY25 and continues to expand its portfolio into organic and future-focused food categories. Its integrated “farm to fork” model supports global supply chain efficiency and brand consistency.

With a seasoned marketing leader onboard, LT Foods is positioning itself to deepen consumer engagement and accelerate brand-driven growth across its core and emerging markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.