Godrej Consumer Products Ranks No.1 Globally In FMCG On Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2025

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) said it has been ranked number one globally in the FMCG category on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Index 2025. The recognition marks the first time the company has secured the top position on the global benchmark for corporate sustainability performance. The ranking reflects the company’s progress in environmental, social, and governance practices across its operations and supply chains.

GCPL achieved a score of 89 out of 100 in the Personal Products category in S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The evaluation covered more than 3,500 companies worldwide, placing the company among the leading global consumer goods businesses in sustainability performance. The assessment evaluates multiple criteria including emission reductions, responsible sourcing of raw materials, packaging management, water stewardship and labour practices across the FMCG sector.

The recognition also marks GCPL’s tenth consecutive year of participation in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment conducted by S&P Global. According to the company, this milestone reflects a decade of consistent efforts toward transparency, measurable sustainability actions, and continuous improvement. Company leadership said sustainability remains embedded in the firm’s purpose and influences how it designs products, builds brands, and operates across markets.

GCPL stated that its sustainability initiatives include efforts toward greener products, water positivity, energy efficiency, and climate action. The company said these priorities are integrated into its broader business strategy and operational practices. The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Index, based on S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment, is widely regarded as a global benchmark for evaluating corporate sustainability performance across economic, environmental, and social dimensions.

With the top global ranking and a decade of participation in the sustainability assessment, Godrej Consumer Products continues to strengthen its focus on integrating environmental and social priorities into its long-term business strategy.

