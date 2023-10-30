L&T Construction Wins Orders Worth Over ₹2,500 Cr For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business | L&T Construction

The Power Transmission & Distribution business of L&T Construction has secured key orders in India and overseas, in the current quarter, the company announced on Monday through an exchange filing.

In Chhattisgarh, the business has received an order for establishing 400kV & 220kV transmission lines to help relieve the congestion in the state’s electricity transmission grid.

In Saudi Arabia, an order for turnkey construction of a 380kV Substation with associated overhead transmission lines has been won.

Another order has been bagged in the State of Kuwait to build 5 Substations to provide reliable and efficient power supply to an upcoming residential city.

Additional orders have been won in ongoing substation orders in Qatar.

In a significant breakthrough, the business has bagged an order in Malaysia, in a consortium, to establish a 275kV Underground Cable system to double the power transmission capacity in the existing network.

L&T share

The shares of Larsen & Toubro on Monday morning at 10:47 am IST were trading at Rs 2,893.50, down by 0.24 per cent.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)