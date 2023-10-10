L&T Construction's Water & Effluent Treatment Business To construct Water Supply Project For 648 Villages In Rajasthan | L&T Construction

The Water & Effluent Treatment (WET) business of L&T Construction has secured an Engineering, Procurement and Construction order from the Public Health Engineering Department, Rajasthan to construct a Water Supply Project for 648 villages of the District of Chittorgarh from the Chambal River under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Package-I), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The scope of the project includes Intake Structures, 3 Water Treatment Plants of aggregate capacity 175 MLD, Transmission and Distribution pipelines of 1800 Km, 13 Clear water reservoirs of aggregate capacity 21600 KL, 13 Pump House, 31 Over Head Service Reservoirs of aggregate capacity 4850 KL and 22,000 Functional Household Tap Connections along with associated Electromechanical & Instrumentation Works. The project also includes automation and SCADA work including Operation & Maintenance for 10 Years.

The business has also secured an order from the Guwahati Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Assam for Construction & Commissioning of balance works of 107 MLD Capacity South Guwahati West Water Supply Project. The scope of work includes 84 Kms of DI pipeline, 3 Kms of MS Pipeline, 4 pre-settling tanks along with associated electrical, mechanical & instrumentation works for existing WTP. The project will cater to the water demands of the western part of South Guwahati city.