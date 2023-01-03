L&T Construction wins orders for its Water & Effluent Treatment Business from govt of Madhya Pradesh | L&T Construction

The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction on Tuesday announced that it has bagged repeat orders from the Government of Madhya Pradesh to execute two lift irrigation projects to irrigate 2,05,000 Ha of culturable command area covering more than five hundred villages of Dewas & Dhar districts in the state of Madhya Pradesh on a turnkey basis through an excahge filing.

The scope includes Survey, Design, Engineering, Procurement, Construction of Pump Houses, Laying of Rising & Gravity Mains, Distribution Network and SCADA for controlling & regulating the entire system. The micro irrigation projects will lift 60 cumecs of water from the Narmada River to irrigate the farmlands benefitting 3,00,000 farmers in the process. The state-of-theart automation system with field instruments and automated valves will ensure round the clock supply of water during the Rabi season.

The order reaffirms L&T’s credentials in the irrigation sector and reinforces customer trust in our capability to aid the development of agriculture in the state.

