L&T Construction Secures Order For Its Heavy Civil Business | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical of L&T construction has won a mega order from our prestigious client Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), for the design and construction of an Underground Road tunnel Project between Orange gate, Eastern Free Way to Marine Drive Coastal Road at Mumbai, the company on Friday announnced through an exchange filing.

The major scope of work for project comprises of design & construction of twin road tunnels, using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), connecting these tunnels to the existing elevated Eastern Freeway at Orange Gate near its southern terminal through transition ramps and to the Marine drive at Mumbai.

The project alignment will run primarily under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road and is to be completed within 54 months.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd shares

The shares of Larsen and Toubro Ltd on Friday at 10:22 am IST were trading at Rs 3,030.35, up by 0.68 percent.

