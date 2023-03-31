L&T Construction bags orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution arm | Image: L&T (Representative)

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) Business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured multiple domestic EPC orders, the company said via an exchange filing.

As the country’s power generation evolves, Large Renewable Energy (RE) zones are being developed that house several solar and wind projects from various developers in contiguous land parcels.

The power generated from such individual projects is collected at pooling substations, located in the vicinity, and then re-distributed to intra-state and inter-state transmission networks.

One such RE zone, the Khavda RE park being developed in Gujarat’s Kutch region, will be one of the largest of its kind in the world. The PT&D Business has secured orders to establish 765kV and 400kV gas insulated substations, to serve as pooling substations, in the Khavda RE zone.

Another upcoming RE zone is in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh where gigawatts of solar and wind energy generation projects are being developed. The Business has won an order to establish 765kV gas insulated and air insulated substation bays at the pooling and remote end substations.

The combined scope of these substation packages includes more than 7 km of gas insulated bus ducts, bus reactors and protection & automation systems.

Further, the PT&D Business has also bagged orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two circles of Rajasthan’s prominent discom.