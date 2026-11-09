L&T Bags ₹1,000–2,500 Crore Noida Metro Order, 15.1 Km Aqua Line Extension To Get 10 Elevated Stations

L&T secures a significant Noida Metro contract worth Rs 1,000–2,500 crore to build a 15.1 km elevated corridor with 10 stations. | L&T Construction

Mumbai: Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a significant order from Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRC) for the Aqua Line Extension Project, involving the construction of a 15.1 km elevated corridor and 10 metro stations.

The company classified the contract as a significant order, indicating a value between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to its regulatory filing on Monday.

Project Details

L&T's Heavy Civil Infrastructure business will undertake part design and construction work for the proposed metro extension, aimed at strengthening public transport connectivity across Noida and surrounding areas.

The project includes an elevated viaduct connecting Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 and another stretch between Depot Station and Boraki.

The construction package also covers 10 elevated metro stations, including architectural finishes and associated civil infrastructure.

The company has set a completion timeline of 36 months, making timely execution an important aspect of the contract.

Connectivity Expansion

The Aqua Line Extension is expected to improve commuter accessibility and strengthen transport links across Noida's expanding urban landscape.

Once completed, the project is expected to provide additional metro connectivity and support the region's growing demand for public transportation.

The proposed expansion is also expected to improve access to residential, commercial and developing urban areas along the planned corridor.

Order Classification

According to L&T's order classification framework, significant contracts fall between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

The company categorises orders worth Rs 2,500–5,000 crore as large, while contracts valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore fall under the major category.

L&T operates across engineering, procurement and construction projects, high-technology manufacturing, products and services.

The latest contract adds another urban infrastructure assignment to its Heavy Civil Infrastructure portfolio.

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The company, valued at approximately $32 billion, has operations across multiple geographies and infrastructure segments.

The announcement confirms the contract award but does not disclose its precise financial value or detailed construction milestones. The stated execution period remains 36 months.

Disclaimer: This article is based on L&T's exchange filing. Investors should independently verify information before making any investment decisions.