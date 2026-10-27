LPG Rules For Tenants: Can You Get A Separate Gas Cylinder If Your Landlord Already Has One? Know The Rules

Can tenants get a separate LPG connection if their landlord already has one? |

Mumbai: Many people living in rented accommodation often wonder whether they can obtain a separate LPG gas connection when their landlord already has one registered at the same residential address.

Under existing LPG guidelines, the eligibility for separate connections depends mainly on whether the landlord and tenant maintain independent households and cooking arrangements.

Simply occupying different rooms or floors of the same building does not automatically qualify a tenant for another LPG connection.

What Rules Say?

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), the general rule permits one domestic LPG connection per household.

A household typically includes a husband, wife, unmarried children and dependent parents living together and sharing a common kitchen.

However, landlords and tenants maintaining separate households with independent kitchens may apply for individual LPG connections, even when they share the same residential address.

Approval depends on the oil marketing company's eligibility conditions and verification of supporting documents.

Separate Kitchens

For example, suppose a landlord lives on the first floor while a tenant occupies the second floor of the same building.

If both families use a common kitchen, merely living on different floors does not automatically establish eligibility for separate connections.

However, if they maintain independent kitchens and cooking arrangements, the tenant can approach the LPG distributor to apply for a separate connection.

Applicants may need to submit identity proof, address verification documents and Know Your Customer (KYC) details.

Double Cylinder Option

Consumers who want two cylinders under a single LPG connection can consider the Double Bottle Connection (DBC) facility.

Under this arrangement, customers can maintain two cylinders against one registered connection, subject to the distributor's applicable conditions and charges.

Importantly, this facility does not constitute two separate LPG connections.

PNG Connection Rules

Households already using Piped Natural Gas (PNG) must also consider the applicable LPG connection restrictions and eligibility conditions.

Consumers should check the latest requirements with their authorised gas distributor before applying for a new connection.

This can help tenants avoid unnecessary paperwork, rejected applications and confusion regarding LPG connection eligibility.