LPG Rules Changing from June 1, One Household-One Connection Policy To Take Effect As Government Tightens Gas Usage Norms

From June 1, 2026, the government will enforce stricter LPG rules under the “One Household, One Connection” policy. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The government is set to implement stricter rules for cooking gas connections from June 1, 2026. The main objective of the new policy is to prevent gas hoarding, black marketing, and misuse of subsidies through the “One Household, One Connection” rule.

Although PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections have increased rapidly across the country, LPG cylinders continue to be widely used in households. The government has been encouraging consumers to switch to PNG, but many families still depend mainly on LPG cylinders.

Read Also Govt Pushes PNG Switch Amid LPG Disruption Fears Over Iran Conflict, Warns Of Connection Surrender

Focus on Reducing Dual Connections

According to official data, around 6.5 lakh new PNG connections were added by March. However, actual gas consumption through PNG has remained significantly lower, indicating that many consumers have obtained connections but have not fully started using them.

To address this issue, authorities have strengthened the rule that allows only one active cooking gas connection per household.

No More LPG and PNG Together

Under the new guidelines, households that already have an active PNG connection may be required to surrender their LPG connection.

Oil marketing companies are identifying homes where both LPG and PNG are being used. Keeping both connections at the same address could be treated as a violation of the new policy.

If a household has access to PNG but does not switch completely, its LPG connection may be temporarily suspended or automatically cancelled.

Transfer Voucher for Future Use

Consumers who surrender their LPG connection after adopting PNG will receive a transfer voucher from the gas agency.

This voucher will allow them to reactivate their LPG connection easily in the future if they move to an area where PNG services are not available.

New Refill Lock-In Period

To reduce misuse and ensure better cylinder availability, the gap between two LPG refill bookings has been increased.

Urban consumers will now be able to book a refill only after 25 days instead of the earlier 21 days. For rural consumers, the lock-in period has been fixed at 45 days.

OTP Mandatory for Delivery

The government has also made OTP verification compulsory for LPG delivery.

After booking a cylinder, customers will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number. This OTP must be shared with the delivery executive at the time of delivery, helping prevent fake bookings, theft, and unauthorised gas distribution.