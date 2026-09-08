LPG Refill Booking Wait Cut To 25 Days, Rural And Urban Customers Get Uniform Rule

Rural LPG customers can reportedly book a refill after 25 days instead of 45. |

New Delhi: Domestic LPG customers in rural areas will no longer have to wait 45 days before booking another cooking gas cylinder. The minimum interval between two refill bookings has reportedly been reduced to 25 days.

The revised booking period brings rural consumers in line with urban customers, creating a uniform refill interval across the country. The change could benefit households with higher cooking gas consumption.

How the new LPG rule works?

Customers using a standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder can book another refill 25 days after the delivery of their previous cylinder.

The waiting period will be calculated from the delivery date, rather than the date on which the previous cylinder was booked. Customers should therefore check their latest delivery record before placing another order.

Under the earlier arrangement, rural customers reportedly had to maintain a gap of 45 days between two LPG refill bookings. The longer interval sometimes created difficulties for families whose cylinders were exhausted sooner.

Which LPG customers are covered?

The 25-day booking interval reportedly applies to domestic customers of Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas. Both rural and urban consumers will now follow the same refill-booking timeline.

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The change is also expected to help beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provides LPG connections to women from eligible households.

However, the revised interval does not mean customers must book a cylinder every 25 days. It only allows them to place their next refill order once the minimum waiting period has ended.

Why was the interval reduced?

Larger families often consume cooking gas faster than smaller households, making the earlier 45-day gap inconvenient. LPG requirements can also increase during festivals, weddings, family gatherings and other occasions involving additional cooking.

Reducing the waiting period to 25 days should give households greater flexibility in managing their fuel requirements and lower the risk of running out of cooking gas.

Consumers should check the official app, website or customer-care service of their LPG distributor to confirm their next eligible booking date before ordering a refill.