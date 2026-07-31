Composite Plastic LPG Cylinders To Debut In City | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is set to become one of the first cities in the country to introduce composite plastic LPG cylinders, offering consumers a lighter, safer and more convenient alternative to conventional steel cylinders. Under a new initiative of the Central Government and Indian Oil Corporation, the cylinders will be delivered to customers within three to four hours of placing an order.

The newly launched composite cylinder has a 10-kg LPG capacity and is made of high-strength fibre-reinforced plastic, making it significantly lighter than the traditional 14.2-kg steel cylinder. Its transparent body allows users to easily check the remaining gas level without additional equipment.

Initially, the service will be available through five authorised Indane distributors in Indore - Shiv Dhara, Arihant, Alawa, Sundaram and Samay Gas Agencies. Officials said the first stock has already reached the city, and distribution will begin in the coming days.

Consumers will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,836 for the cylinder, while each refill will cost Rs 1,650. The cylinder can also be obtained on demand without prior booking under the express delivery service.

A 5-kg composite LPG cylinder, popularly known as 'Indane Chhotu', will also be available. Designed for students, small families and working professionals, the compact cylinder is easy to carry and ideal for temporary accommodation.

Officials said the service is expected to expand further through online delivery platforms, enabling customers to order LPG cylinders at their doorstep with greater convenience in the near future.