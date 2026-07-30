Last Date for UG, PG Admissions at Indore’s Govt Maharani Laxmi Bai College Is July 31 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government Maharani Laxmi Bai Girls' Postgraduate College, Indore, has announced that the last date for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2026 is July 31, as per the directives of the state government's Higher Education Department.

College principal Dr BD Shrivastava said eligible students seeking admission must complete the required process through the Higher Education Department's online portal before the deadline.

The college administration has advised students not to delay the admission process, as no admission opportunity will be available after the last date.

Admissions are open for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Home Science (BHSc), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Commerce (MCom), Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Home Science (MHSc).

Apart from these courses, admissions are also open for Drawing, Music and Kathak programmes.

Admission in-charge Dr Vinita Verma said students requiring assistance with the admission procedure can contact the college admission help centre during working hours.

The college has urged interested students to complete their applications and confirm their admission before July 31 to avoid missing the opportunity.