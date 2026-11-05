Lohia Corp Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 48.2% To ₹77.7 Crore As Machinery Sales Drive Strong Revenue Growth, Order Book Nearly Doubles Year-On-Year To ₹1,993.6 Crore Amid Rising Domestic Demand

Lohia Corp |

Mumbai: Lohia Corp reported a 48.2 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax to ₹77.7 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹52.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The machinery manufacturer also recorded strong revenue growth, supported by higher machinery sales and domestic demand.

Revenue Growth

Revenue from operations increased 42 per cent year-on-year to ₹594.3 crore during Q2 FY27, against ₹418.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 33.3 per cent to ₹115.5 crore. However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 19.4 per cent from 20.7 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

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Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, Lohia Corp reported revenue from operations of ₹1,097.4 crore, registering 49.6 per cent growth over ₹733.8 crore in H1 FY26. Profit after tax more than doubled to ₹144 crore from ₹69.3 crore, representing an increase of 107.7 per cent. The figures highlight stronger earnings during the April-September period.

Order Book

The company's outstanding order book stood at ₹1,993.6 crore as of September 30, 2026. This compared with ₹1,030.7 crore a year earlier and ₹1,778.2 crore at the end of June 2026. The growing order book provides visibility into future production and execution activity.

Machinery Business

Machinery revenue increased nearly 44 per cent to ₹480.8 crore during the September quarter. The segment accounted for approximately 81 per cent of total revenue from operations. Meanwhile, aftermarket revenue rose 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹54 crore.

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Management Outlook

Chairman and Managing Director Raj Kumar Lohia attributed quarterly growth to higher machinery sales and stronger domestic demand. He said the company's order book provides a foundation for production planning. Going forward, order execution, machinery demand and operating margins will remain important indicators of business performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.