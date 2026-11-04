Lenskart Q2 FY27 Profit Surges 125% To ₹232.45 Crore, Revenue Climbs 36% To ₹2,845 Crore

Lenskart's consolidated Q2 FY27 profit surged 125 percent to Rs 232.45 crore. |

Mumbai: Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Limited reported a sharp increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27, supported by higher revenue and improved pre-tax earnings.

The company's consolidated profit after tax rose to Rs 232.45 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 103.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, representing a 124.7 per cent increase.

Revenue Growth

Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 35.7 per cent to Rs 2,845.03 crore from Rs 2,096.14 crore a year earlier.

Total income increased to Rs 2,899.49 crore against Rs 2,129.40 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses rose to Rs 2,596.80 crore from Rs 1,980.34 crore, reflecting higher expenditure during the quarter.

Profit Performance

Profit before tax more than doubled to Rs 304.48 crore from Rs 148 crore in the year-ago period.

Profit attributable to the owners of the holding company stood at Rs 227.08 crore, compared with Rs 102.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported no exceptional items during the September 2026 quarter.

Sequential Earnings

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased from Rs 228.43 crore in the June quarter to Rs 232.45 crore in September.

Revenue also improved from Rs 2,714.18 crore in Q1 FY27 to Rs 2,845.03 crore in Q2 FY27, indicating continued sequential expansion.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 2026, consolidated revenue reached Rs 5,559.21 crore, compared with Rs 3,990.60 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Half-year net profit increased to Rs 460.88 crore from Rs 164.62 crore, while profit before tax rose to Rs 604.09 crore from Rs 247.71 crore.

Corporate Developments

The board also approved the allotment of 4,60,934 equity shares under its employee stock option scheme.

Separately, Lenskart shifted its registered office to Delhi Aerocity with effect from November 4, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.