Lenskart Shares Fall 2% After ₹2,468 Crore Block Deal

Shares of eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions slipped more than 2% in early trading on Monday after a significant block deal worth Rs 2,468 crore was executed in the company’s stock.

Around 3.6 crore shares, representing 2.07% of Lenskart’s total equity, were exchanged at Rs 688 per share.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Lenskart shares have delivered strong returns in 2026, rising 57.5% compared with a 10.7% fall in the Nifty 50 index, despite the Monday's decline. The company’s market capitalisation stood at nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

Large block deals drive investor attention

The latest transaction followed reports that Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust was planning to sell its stake in Lenskart. The deal was earlier estimated at Rs 2,047.4 crore, involving about 1.7% of the company’s equity at a floor price of Rs 682.45 per share.

The actual transaction exceeded the earlier estimate, with shares changing hands at Rs 688 apiece. The floor price was around 3.5% lower than Lenskart’s previous closing price. Shares sold under the arrangement were reportedly subject to a 90-day lock-in period.

The deal follows multiple large-scale share transactions in August. Alpha Wave Ventures sold 2.95 crore shares worth Rs 1,857 crore, while SVF II Lightbulb sold 4.5 crore shares valued at Rs 2,887.9 crore earlier in the month.

Strong quarterly performance supports stock

The block deal comes after Lenskart reported significant improvement in its financial performance for the first quarter of FY27. The company’s net profit increased to Rs 222 crore from Rs 60 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue grew 43.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,714.2 crore, while EBITDA rose 75.1% to Rs 588.5 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded to 21.7% from 17.7% a year earlier.

The company also reported an increase in profitability metrics, with PAT margin improving to 8.4%. Its consolidated product margin crossed the 70% mark for the first time, reaching 70.3% during the quarter.